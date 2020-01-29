Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Expenses

Invesco IVZ reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. However, the bottom line surged 45.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results reflect a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance and higher revenues, driven by the OppenheimerFunds buyout. However, increase in operating expenses and net outflows were the major headwinds.



On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $179.8 million or 39 cents per share, up from $114.2 million or 28 cents per share a year ago.



The company’s 2019 adjusted earnings totaled $2.55 per share, lagging the consensus estimate of $2.61, but growing 4.9% year over year. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $564.7 million or $1.28 per share, down from $882.8 million or $2.14 per share in 2018.



Revenues & Expenses Rise



GAAP operating revenues in the quarter were $1.74 billion, increasing 38.8% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. Adjusted net revenues jumped 37.9% to $1.27 billion.



In 2019, GAAP operating revenues were $6.12 billion, up 15.1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06 billion. Adjusted net revenues jumped 15.6% to $4.42 billion.



Adjusted operating expenses were $762.3 million, up 23.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating margin was 39.9% compared with 32.6% a year ago.



AUM Improves



As of Dec 31, 2019, AUM was $1.27 billion, surging 38.1% year over year. Average AUM for the fourth quarter totaled $1.20 billion, up 29.9%. AUM growth was mainly driven by the closure of the deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds in May 2019 and strong equity markets performance.



Further, the December quarter witnessed long-term net outflows of $14 billion.



Share Repurchase Update



During the fourth quarter, Invesco repurchased shares worth $11 million.



As of 2019 end, the company repurchased $973 million worth of shares since announcing $1.2 billion buyback authorization in October 2018. Further, Invesco is on track to repurchase the remaining $227 million by the first quarter of 2021.



Our View



Invesco remains well poised to benefit from improved global investment flows, supported by a diversified footprint, product offering and the OppenheimerFunds buyout. However, mounting expenses and outflows are likely to hurt its financials.

