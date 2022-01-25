Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & AUM Up

Invesco’s IVZ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line grew 19.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Results reflect improvement in revenues and solid growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders was $426.8 million or 92 cents per share, up from $211.1 million or 46 cents per share a year ago.



In 2021, adjusted earnings per share of $3.09 beat the consensus estimate of $3.01 and surged 60.1% year over year. Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.39 billion or $2.99 per share, up from $524.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2020.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Quarterly GAAP operating revenues were $1.76 billion, growing 8.2% year over year. The top line easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. Adjusted net revenues increased 11.8% to $1.37 billion.



In 2021, GAAP operating revenues rose 12.2% to $6.89 billion. The top line also surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Adjusted net revenues grew 16.9% to $5.26 billion.



Adjusted operating expenses were $796.2 million, up 7.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The company achieved 84% of the targeted $200 million or $167 million in annualized net savings at the end of the reported quarter. This exceeds the $150 million target set for 2021.



Adjusted operating margin was 42%, up from 39.5% a year ago.

AUM Balance Improves

As of Dec 31, 2021, AUM was $1.61 trillion, which soared 19.3% year over year. Average AUM at fourth-quarter end totaled $1.58 trillion, up 23.8%.



The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $12.5 billion during the quarter, up from $8.4 billion in the prior-year period.

Strong Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.90 billion, up 6.9% sequentially. Further, long-term debt amounted to $2.09 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the credit facility balance was zero.

Our View

Invesco remains well poised to benefit from its global footprint, product offerings and strategic buyouts. However, elevated expenses and high debt level are major concerns.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

