Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line plunged 20.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results have been hurt by a rise in operating expenses and lower revenues. Nevertheless, an increase in the assets under management (AUM) balance has aided the results to some extent.



On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders was $132.2 million or 29 cents per share, up from $121 million or 26 cents per share a year ago. Our estimate for net income was $100.1 million.

Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Adjusted quarterly net revenues were $1.09 billion, falling 7.1% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion.



Adjusted operating expenses were $788.7 million, up 3.5% year over year. We expected the metric to be $765.9 million.



The adjusted operating margin was 27.7%, down from 35.1% a year ago.

AUM Balance Increases

As of Jun 30, 2023, AUM was $1.54 trillion, which increased 10.6% year over year. Average AUM at the second-quarter end totaled $1.49 trillion, up 2.6%. Our estimates for total AUM and average AUM were $1.52 trillion and $1.49 trillion, respectively.



The company witnessed long-term net outflows of $2 billion in the quarter.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1 billion compared with $889 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $1.49 billion. The credit facility balance was nil as of Jun 30, 2023.

Our View

Invesco is well-poised to benefit from its global footprint, product offerings and strategic buyouts. However, elevated expenses, a challenging market environment and high debt levels are major near-term concerns.

Invesco Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Release Date of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $9.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.47. However, the figure reflects an increase of 26% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a decline in expenses and higher non-operating income. Further, the assets under management balance witnessed improvement. However, lower revenues acted as a headwind for BLK.



Ameriprise Financial AMP is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s quarterly earnings has moved 1.2% lower to $7.29. The figure indicates a 25.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.