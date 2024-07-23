Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Y/Y Revenue Decline

Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line increased 38.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Results have been primarily aided by a decline in adjusted expenses. An increase in the assets under management (AUM) balance on decent inflows was a positive. However, marginally lower adjusted revenues hurt results to some extent.



On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders was $132.2 million or 29 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago. Our estimate for the metric was $146.4 million.

Adjusted Revenues & Expenses Decline

Adjusted net revenues were $1.09 billion, falling marginally year over year. The top line marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion.



Adjusted operating expenses were $750.5 million, down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. We expected the metric to be $787.9 million.



The adjusted operating margin was 30.9%, up from 27.7% a year ago.

AUM Balance Increases

As of Jun 30, 2024, AUM was $1.72 trillion, which increased 11.5% year over year. Our estimate for AUM was $1.67 trillion. The average AUM at second-quarter end totaled $1.67 trillion, up 11.7%.



The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $16.7 billion in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $878.5 million compared with $895.7 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $890.1 million.

Our View

Invesco is well-poised to benefit from its global footprint, product offerings and strategic buyouts. However, elevated expenses, a challenging market environment and high debt levels are major near-term concerns.

Invesco Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $10.36 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.96. The figure reflects a rise of 12% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed a solid improvement, driven by net inflows and market appreciation. However, higher expenses and a fall in non-operating income acted as headwinds for BLK.



Blackstone’s BX second-quarter 2024 distributable earnings of 96 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The figure declined 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.



BX’s results were primarily hurt by an increase in GAAP expenses. Nevertheless, a rise in segment revenues and an improvement in the AUM balance were tailwinds.

