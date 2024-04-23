Invesco (IVZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Invesco (IVZ) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average AUM - Total : $1,613 billion versus $1,594.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,613 billion versus $1,594.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Alternatives : $179 billion versus $175.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $179 billion versus $175.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Money market : $193 billion compared to the $200.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $193 billion compared to the $200.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Balanced : $62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.98 billion.

: $62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.98 billion. Assets Under Management - Equity : $902 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $842.16 billion.

: $902 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $842.16 billion. Assets Under Management - Fixed Income : $327 billion compared to the $329.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $327 billion compared to the $329.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Total : $1,662.7 billion versus $1,610.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,662.7 billion versus $1,610.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Changes in Assets under management - Net flows - Total : $16.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion.

: $16.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. Operating revenues- Other revenues : $48.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

: $48.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees : $377 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $356.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $377 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $356.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Operating revenues- Performance fees : $0.80 million versus $6.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.7% change.

: $0.80 million versus $6.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.7% change. Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.05 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

Shares of Invesco have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.