Invesco (IVZ) October AUM Dips on Unfavorable Market & Outflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for October 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.45 trillion represented a 2.5% decrease from the previous month.



Invesco reported net long-term outflows of $0.1 billion in the reported month. Further, money market net outflows were $10.7 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased the AUM by $27 billion and foreign exchange decreased the AUM by $0.7 billion. On the other hand, non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Oct 31 was $1.48 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $961.3 billion.



At the end of the reported month, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $707.9 billion, down 2.6% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $308.3 billion decreased 1.4% from the previous month.



Moreover, Balanced AUM for October was $59.7 billion, down 2.5% from September 2023-end. Alternatives AUM was down 0.7% to $175.7 billion. Money Market AUM fell 5.2% from the prior-month end to $198.7 billion.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 17% against the industry’s rally of 5.9%.





Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level.



Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline in CNS’ AUM balance.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.33 trillion for October 2023. This reflects a 2.9% decrease from the $1.37 trillion recorded as of Sep 30, 2023.



The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.

