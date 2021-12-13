Invesco (IVZ) November AUM Falls 1.3% on Unfavorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for November 2021. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,572.5 billion represented a decline of 1.3% from the previous month.



AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $17 billion. Moreover, the decline in total AUM balance was primarily due to money market net outflows of $7.5 billion. Because of foreign exchange rate movements, AUM declined by $4.6 billion.



Nevertheless, in the reported month, the company recorded net long-term inflows of $6 billion and non-management fee earning net inflows of $1.5 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Nov 30 was $1,581.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,080.7 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $817.7 billion, down 1.8% from the previous month. Alternatives AUM fell 1.1% sequentially to $193.4 billion.



Money Market AUM declined 5% from the prior month-end to $142 billion. Balanced AUM for November was $86.7 billion, decreasing marginally from October 2021 end. However, Fixed Income AUM of $332.7 billion was up 1.2%.



Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth.



Over the past year, shares of Invesco have gained 35.3%, outperforming 17.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,546.8 billion for November 2021. This indicated a marginal decline from $1,561.7 billion recorded as of Oct 31, 2021.



For Franklin, the reported month’s AUM reflected the impacts of negative markets, partially offset by long-term net inflows. Over the past year, shares of BEN have gained 43.4%.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s AB AUM of $759 billion for November 2021 represented a decline of nearly 1% from $765 billion recorded at the end of the prior month. Market depreciation more than offset total firm-wide net inflows, which led to the fall in AUM for AllianceBernstein.



Nevertheless, AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid asset balances are likely to boost top-line growth. Over the past year, shares of AB have gained 58.8%.



Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded preliminary AUM of $267.4 billion as of Nov 30, 2021. LAZ’s total AUM balance decreased 4.4% from the prior month.



The decline in AUM for Lazard was due to market depreciation of $5.8 billion, an unfavorable foreign-exchange impact of $3.4 billion and net outflows of $3.1 billion. Over the past year, shares of Lazard have gained 6.5%.

