Invesco (IVZ) May AUM Up 3.2% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced assets under management (AUM) for May 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,505.1 billion represents an increase of 3.2% from the prior month.



The rise was largely driven by favorable market returns, which raised the company’s AUM by $10 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net inflows of $31.9 billion in May. Also, FX increased AUM by $4.3 billion.



Moreover, Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $22.1 billion, which included $17 billion in funding of large institutional passive mandate in Asia Pacific. Money market net inflows were $9.1 billion in May 2021, and non-management fee-earning net inflows were $0.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1,461.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,040.1 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $779.2 billion, up 2.9% from the previous month. Also, Money Market AUM grew 7.8% to $133.4 billion. Alternatives AUM rose 3.4% sequentially to $188.4 billion.



Further, Balanced AUM for May was $89.4 billion, increasing 2.4% from April 2021 end. Moreover, Fixed Income AUM of $314.7 billion was up 2.1%.



Invesco’s global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for the future.



Shares of the company have surged 60.7% over the past six months, outperforming 26% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS has reported preliminary AUM of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 1.5% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million were partially offset by distributions of $201 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,543.5 billion for May 2021. This reflected almost 1% growth from the $1,529.3 billion recorded as of Apr 30, 2021.



AllianceBernstein Holding AB announced preliminary AUM balance of $731 billion during May 2021. The reflected an increase of 1% mainly driven by net inflows and market appreciation.

