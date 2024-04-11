Invesco (IVZ) March AUM Rises 2% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for March 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion represented a 2% rise from the previous month.



IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $2.8 billion in March. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.8 billion and money market net outflows were $1.5 billion.



Additionally, Invesco’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised its AUM by $29 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $1.1 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Mar 31 was $1.61 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $981 billion.



At the end of March, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $901.9 billion, rising 3.4% from the previous month. Also, the Fixed Income AUM of $326.8 billion increased 0.5% sequentially.



Invesco’s Balanced AUM for March was $62 billion, up 1% from February 2024-end. The Alternatives AUM increased 0.6% to $178.8 billion. However, the Money Market AUM declined 0.8% from the prior-month end to $193.2 billion.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence, and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $81.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 2% from the prior month.



The increase was driven by market appreciation of $1.7 billion and net inflows of $183 million, partially offset by distributions of $298 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.2% from the prior month.



The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was driven by favorable market returns and long-term net inflows, inclusive of $8.1 billion related to Great-West Lifeco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.