Invesco (IVZ) June AUM Up Marginally on Market Appreciation
Invesco IVZ recently announced assets under management (AUM) for June 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,145.2 billion represents a 0.2% increase from the previous month.
This rise was driven by favorable market returns, which boosted the AUM by $22 billion. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $1.1 billion.
Overall net long-term outflows were $5.2 billion and money market net outflows were $7.4 billion. Further, non-management fee earning net outflows were $9.5 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June was $1,118.7 billion and preliminary average active AUM totaled $848.8 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was up 2.3% from the prior month to $544.9 billion. Balanced AUM for June was $60.9 billion, up 1.7% sequentially.
However, Alternatives AUM edged down 1.1% from the prior month to $167.2 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $260.7 billion fell 0.5% from the previous month. Moreover, money market AUM decreased 6.1% from the prior month to $111.5 billion.
Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects. However, coronavirus-related concerns remain a major headwind.
Shares of Invesco have lost 40.9% so far this year compared with the 4.8% decline recorded by the industry.
Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
AllianceBernstein AB announced preliminary AUM of $600 billion for June, which increased 0.7% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows primarily aided the rise.
Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $66.3 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, which increased 3.9% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $910 million and net inflows of $2.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $642 million.
Waddell & Reed Financial’s WDR preliminary month-end AUM balance as of Jun 30, 2020 increased 1.6% sequentially to $65 billion.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.