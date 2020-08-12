Invesco (IVZ) July AUM Up on Favorable Markets, Net Inflows
Invesco IVZ announced assets under management (AUM) for July 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,195.3 billion represents a 4.4% increase from the previous month.
The rise was driven by favorable market returns, which boosted AUM by $38 billion. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion.
Overall net long-term inflows were $4 billion. Further, non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.1 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Jul 31 was $1,176.6 billion and preliminary average active AUM totaled $883.5 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was up 5.5% from the prior month to $575.1 billion. Balanced AUM for July was $64.6 billion, up 6.1% sequentially.
Alternatives AUM increased 3.6% from the prior month to $173.3 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $270.4 billion rose 3.7% from the previous month. Moreover, Money Market AUM increased marginally from the previous month to $111.9 billion.
Improving AUM balance and global presence augur well for the company’s prospects. However, lower interest rates and a tough operating backdrop remain concerning.
Shares of Invesco have lost 39.1% so far this year compared with a 1.5% decline recorded by the industry.
Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Companies
AllianceBernstein’s AB preliminary month-end AUM of $623 billion for July 2020 increased 3.8% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows primarily drove the rise.
Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $70.1 billion as of Jul 31, 2020, which increased 5.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.7 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion were partially offset by distributions of $209 million.
Waddell & Reed Financial WDR is expected to report July-end AUM in the coming days.
