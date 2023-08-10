Invesco (IVZ) July AUM Rises on Net Inflows, Favorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,570.7 billion represented an increase of 2.1% from the previous month.



Invesco delivered net long-term inflows of $1 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $5.7 billion, whereas money market net outflows were $9.1 billion. Favorable market returns increased AUM by $33 billion and foreign exchange increased AUM by $3.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jul 31 was $1,551.1 billion and preliminary average active AUM came in at $1014.3 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $784 billion, up 4.9% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $321.6 billion increased marginally from the previous month.



Moreover, Balanced AUM for July was $66.2 billion, up 3.1% from June 2023-end. However, Alternatives AUM was down marginally to $181.8 billion. Money Market AUM declined 3.8% from the prior-month end to $217.1 billion.



Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth. However, despite the cost-saving efforts, the company’s expenses have been increasing, which will likely hurt profitability.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 13% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.9%.



Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is expected to come up with monthly AUM figures in the coming days. Currently, TROW sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

