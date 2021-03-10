Invesco (IVZ) February AUM Up on Favorable Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced assets under management (AUM) for February 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,391.5 billion represents an increase of 1.8% from the prior month.



The rise was largely driven by favorable market returns, which raised the company’s AUM by $13 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net inflows of $11.2 billion during the month. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $0.4 billion. Also, the company recorded net long-term inflows of $5.3 billion, while non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Feb 28 was $1,393.3 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,008.7 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $706.9 billion, up 2.5% from the previous month. Also, Money Market AUM increased 2.8% to $117.5 billion. Alternatives AUM grew nearly 1% sequentially to $179.6 billion.



Further, Balanced AUM for February was $87 billion, up 3% from the prior-month end. However, Fixed Income AUM of $300.5 billion declined marginally.



Invesco’s global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for the future.



Shares of the company have rallied 128.8% over the past six months compared with 32.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.











Currently, Invesco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflects an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1500.5 billion for February 2021. This reflects marginal growth from the $1494.4 billion recorded as of Jan 31, 2021.



T. Rowe Price Group TROW is likely to come out with February AUM numbers in the coming days.

