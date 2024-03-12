Invesco (IVZ) February AUM Up 3% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for February 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.63 trillion represented a 3% rise from the previous month.



IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.8 billion in February. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.9 billion and money market net inflows were $3.5 billion.



Additionally, Invesco’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised AUM by $42 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $2.6 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Feb 29 was $1.59 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $975.8 billion.



At the end of February, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $871.9 billion, rising 4.9% from the previous month. Also, fixed Income AUM of $325.1 billion increased 0.3% sequentially.



Further, Invesco’s Balanced AUM for February was $61.4 billion, up 3.2% from January 2024-end. Money Market AUM grew 1.8% from the prior-month end to $194.7 billion. However, Alternatives AUM fell 0.3% to $177.8 billion.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have rallied 3.2%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 22.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $79.6 billion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected a marginal rise of 0.4% from the prior month's level.



The increase was driven by a market appreciation of $1.2 billion, which was partly offset by a net outflow of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reports preliminary month-end AUM of $1.62 trillion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.3% from the prior month's level.



The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was driven by favorable market returns and long-term net inflows. This was partially offset by a fixed-income institutional client redemption of $2.0 billion.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.