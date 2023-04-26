Invesco (IVZ) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Invesco said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 16.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.12%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 346,395K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco is 18.06. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of 16.80.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 4,436MM, a decrease of 24.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 55,759K shares representing 12.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,810K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 23.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,717K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,551K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,513K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,205K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,886K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

