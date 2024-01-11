Invesco (IVZ) December AUM Rises on Upbeat Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for December 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.59 trillion represented a 2.8% increase from the previous month.



Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $5.1 billion in the month. Further, the company’s December AUM was positively impacted by market returns, which increased the AUM balance by $39 billion. Also, foreign exchange and reinvested distributions resulted in a rise in AUM by $13.3 billion.



On the other hand, Invesco witnessed money market net outflows of $13 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $1.3 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Dec 31 was $1.52 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $966.5 billion.



At the end of December, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $823.7 billion, jumping 5.8% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $325.7 billion increased 2.7% from the previous month.



Moreover, Invesco’s Balanced AUM for December was $62.7 billion, up 1.1% from November 2023-end. Alternatives AUM grew almost 1% to $180.5 billion. However, Money Market AUM fell 6.2% from the prior-month end to $192.7 billion.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have gained 1.7%, underperforming the industry’s rally of 15.1%.





Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This reflected a rise of 5.6% from the prior month's level.



The improvement in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by a positive net inflow of $61 million and a market appreciation of $4.8 billion. These were partially offset by distributions of $408 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.46 trillion for December 2023. This reflects a 3.1% increase from $1.41 trillion recorded as of Nov 30, 2023.



The rise in BEN’s AUM balance was largely driven by the impacts of positive markets and long-term net inflows.

