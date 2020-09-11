Invesco (IVZ) August AUM Up on Favorable Markets, Net Inflows

Invesco IVZ announced assets under management (AUM) for August 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,245.8 billion represents a 4.2% increase from the previous month.



This upswing was driven by favorable market returns, which boosted AUM by $40 billion. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $3.5 billion.



Overall net long-term inflows were $2.4 billion. Further, non-management fee earning net inflows came in at $3.8 billion and money market net inflows were $0.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Aug 31 was $1,199.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $895.2 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was up 6.5% from the prior month to $612.5 billion. Balanced AUM for August was $69.1 billion, up 7% sequentially.



Alternatives AUM inched up 1.5% from the prior month to $175.9 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $275.2 billion rose 1.8% from the previous month. Moreover, Money Market AUM increased 1.1% from the previous month to $113.1 billion.



Improving AUM balance and global presence augur well for the company’s prospects. However, lower interest rates and a tough operating backdrop are concerns.

Shares of the company have gained 8.6% in the past six months compared with 35.1% growth registered by the industry.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $72.1 billion as of Aug 31, 2020, which increased 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.2 billion and net inflows of $1 billion were partially offset by distributions of $211 million.



Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Lazard LAZ are expected to release preliminary AUM results for August next week.

