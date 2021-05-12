Invesco (IVZ) April AUM Up 3.9% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced assets under management (AUM) for April 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,459 billion represents an increase of 3.9% from the prior month.



The rise was largely driven by favorable market returns, which raised the company’s AUM by $39 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net inflows of $13.1 billion during the month. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $3 billion.



Also, Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $7.2 billion, while money market net inflows were $7.8 billion in April 2021. Nonetheless, non-management fee-earning net outflows were $1.9 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Apr 30 was $1,447 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,030.8 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $757.6 billion, up 4.5% from the previous month. Also, Money Market AUM grew 7% to $123.8 billion. Alternatives AUM rose 3.2% sequentially to $182.2 billion.



Further, Balanced AUM for April was $87.3 billion, increasing 2.5% from the prior-month end. Moreover, Fixed Income AUM of $308.1 billion was up 2.2%.



Invesco’s global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for the future.



Shares of the company have surged 56.4% so far this year, outperforming 24.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.







Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $92.8 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, which reflects an increase of 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $200 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflected 2% growth from the $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.



T. Rowe Price Group TROW is likely to come out with April AUM numbers in the coming days.

