Invesco (IVZ) April AUM Declines 2.3% on Unfavorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for April 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.63 trillion represented a 2.3% decline from the previous month.



IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $5 billion in April. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $0.7 billion and money market net outflows were $1 billion.



Invesco’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased its AUM by $39 billion. FX affected the AUM balance by $3.7 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Apr 30 was $1.64 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $984.7 billion.



At the end of April, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $386.2 billion, falling 3% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $269.2 billion declined 1.1% sequentially.



Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for April was $261.8 billion, down 4.3% from March 2024-end. Private Markets AUM declined marginally to $125.9 billion. However, the APAC Managed AUM increased 2.3% from the prior-month end to $109.6 billion.



AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $58.7 billion, declining 2.5% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $165.4 billion, up marginally sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $248.4 billion, down 4.2%.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence, and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.



Over the past six months, Invesco shares have rallied 17.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 27.9%.



Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $77.2 billion as of Apr 30, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.9% from the prior month's level.



The decrease in CNS’ AUM was due to a market depreciation of $3.9 billion, net outflows of $74 million and distributions of $151 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.60 trillion as of Apr 30, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.4% from the prior month.



The decrease in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impacts of negative markets and slight long-term net outflows, inclusive of $5.9 billion related to $25 billion from Great-West Lifeco.

