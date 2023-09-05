News & Insights

Invesco International Dividend Achievers (PID) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

September 05, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.67, changing hands as low as $17.64 per share. Invesco International Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PID's low point in its 52 week range is $14.65 per share, with $18.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.60.

