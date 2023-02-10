Invesco Increases Position in Zai Lab (ZLAB)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 82.31MM shares of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.29MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,029.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.40% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zai Lab is $69.49. The forecasts range from a low of $25.62 to a high of $113.49. The average price target represents an increase of 75.40% from its latest reported closing price of $39.62.

The projected annual revenue for Zai Lab is $404MM, an increase of 105.53%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.40%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 71,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 7,245K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 2,615K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 26.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Segantii Capital Management holds 2,427K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 2,118K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing a decrease of 43.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 26.57% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,030K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

