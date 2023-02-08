Invesco Increases Position in Universal Health Services (UHS)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.90MM shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.81MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.53% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is $144.54. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of $144.51.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is $14,095MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is $10.93, an increase of 10.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UHS is 0.2127%, an increase of 8.3492%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 78,023K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,632,046 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603,535 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 6.41% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,488,881 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,906 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 7.20% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368,166 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,450,505 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230,401 shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 2,250,000 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745,000 shares, representing an increase of 66.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Declares $0.20 Dividend

Universal Health Services said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $144.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.