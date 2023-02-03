Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.64% and an increase in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares DB Energy Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DBE is 0.5872%, a decrease of 6.5310%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.44% to 5,367K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wells Fargo holds 753,277 shares

Cambria Investment Management holds 614,371 shares

GWM Advisors holds 500,723 shares

NewSquare Capital holds 269,335 shares

Bank Of America holds 261,027 shares

PowerShares DB Energy Fund Declares $0.00 Dividend

PowerShares DB Energy Fund said on January 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023 will receive the payment on December 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $21.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=75).

The current dividend yield is 3.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

