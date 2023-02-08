Invesco Increases Position in Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 5, 2020 they reported 0.89MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.72% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorcar Parts of America is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from its latest reported closing price of $15.73.

The projected annual revenue for Motorcar Parts of America is $694MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86.

Fund Sentiment

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcar Parts of America. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MPAA is 0.2080%, an increase of 32.5199%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 19,395K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,179,204 shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183,611 shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,577,618 shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836,923 shares, representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 40.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,455,160 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344,828 shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 27.40% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,445,553 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253,914 shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 26.90% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,032,865 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Background Information

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

