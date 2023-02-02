Invesco Increases Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.89MM shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.68% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $166.00. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from its latest reported closing price of $136.43.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is $830MM, an increase of 12.08%. The projected annual EPS is $2.65, an increase of 49.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MANH is 0.3518%, an increase of 7.5816%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 76,353K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,773,366 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979,068 shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,013,959 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443,836 shares, representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,718,477 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612,963 shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,710,825 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612,362 shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 26.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,877,853 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856,980 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.