Invesco Increases Position in CSI Compressco (CCLP)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.73MM shares of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 5.27MM shares and 3.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 103.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.22% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSI Compressco is $1.78. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSI Compressco. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCLP is 0.19%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 35,348K shares. The put/call ratio of CCLP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 10,731K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 7,459K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEGON USA Investment Management holds 1,661K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLP by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 1,022K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLP by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 824K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSI Compressco Declares $0.01 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $1.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.20%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 33.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

CSI Compressco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of more than 4,900 compressor packages providing approximately 1.17 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in certain Latin American markets. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. CSI Compressco is managed by Spartan Energy Partners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.