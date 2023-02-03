Invesco Increases Position in Archrock (AROC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.68MM shares of Archrock Inc (AROC). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.99MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.14% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archrock is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85.

The projected annual EPS is $0.43, an increase of 70.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AROC is 0.1057%, an increase of 1.4949%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 152,094K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 14,320,797 shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,021,777 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 20.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,799,439 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,456,471 shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 18.35% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,579,561 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,206,606 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267,096 shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 19.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,702,223 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374,286 shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

