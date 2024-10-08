Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) debuted on 12/09/2004, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.22 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for PEY are 0.52%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 25% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Altria Group Inc (MO) accounts for about 3.81% of the fund's total assets, followed by First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 28.02% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 4.85% and was up about 20.65% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 10/08/2024), respectively. PEY has traded between $18 and $21.93 during this last 52-week period.

PEY has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 16.53% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has $10.96 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $19.14 billion. CGDV has an expense ratio of 0.33% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY): ETF Research Reports

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV): ETF Research Reports

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.