Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) debuted on 12/09/2004, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Invesco, PEY has amassed assets over $1.14 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. PEY seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for PEY are 0.52%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector - about 25.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Altria Group Inc (MO) accounts for about 3.76% of total assets, followed by Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) and Universal Corp/va (UVV).

PEY's top 10 holdings account for about 27.24% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PEY has lost about -6.21%, and is up about 10.23% in the last one year (as of 05/30/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $18 and $21.39.

The fund has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 16.55% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PEY a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $9.78 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $16.98 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.28% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

