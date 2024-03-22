News & Insights

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.0%

March 22, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.79% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,737,097 worth of BMY, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY — last trade: $51.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 8,500 $49.81 $423,385
11/28/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 3,071 $48.86 $150,049
12/05/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $49.78 $99,560

