Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.79% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,737,097 worth of BMY, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $51.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|8,500
|$49.81
|$423,385
|11/28/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,071
|$48.86
|$150,049
|12/05/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$49.78
|$99,560
