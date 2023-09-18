Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEY

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.07, changing hands as low as $19.87 per share. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.12 per share, with $21.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.97.

