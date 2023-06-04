Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 13.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco High Income Trust II. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLT is 0.07%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.39% to 1,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLT by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLT by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLT by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLT by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Melfa Wealth Management holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLT by 118,313.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco High Income Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities. The Trust invests in a range of sectors, including aerospace and defense; agricultural and farm machinery; apparel retail; auto parts and equipment; building products; cable and satellite; construction and engineering; consumer finance; diversified banks; food retail; healthcare facilities; homebuilding; industrial machinery; Internet software and services; oil and gas equipment and services, paper packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

