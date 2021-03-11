Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.59, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHTA was $9.59, representing a -8.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.49 and a 59.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

