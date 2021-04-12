Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.61, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHTA was $9.61, representing a -3.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.97 and a 58.84% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

