Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.43%, the lowest has been 3.65%, and the highest has been 6.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHTA is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 2,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHTA by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Bullseye Investment Management holds 543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHTA by 88,892.73% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHTA by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHTA by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 142.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHTA by 99.96% over the last quarter.

