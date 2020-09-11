Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IHIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that IHIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.94, the dividend yield is 7.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHIT was $7.94, representing a -27.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.91 and a 19.13% increase over the 52 week low of $6.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHIT Dividend History page.

