Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IHIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that IHIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.08, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHIT was $8.08, representing a -25.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.85 and a 21.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

