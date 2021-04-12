Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that IHIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.14, the dividend yield is 6.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHIT was $9.14, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 30.66% increase over the 52 week low of $7.00.

