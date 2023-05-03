Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.15%, the lowest has been 4.96%, and the highest has been 8.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHIT is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 6,951K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bullseye Investment Management holds 977K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHIT by 92,394.32% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 28.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHIT by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHIT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 594K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 31.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHIT by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHIT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and to return $9.835 per share (the original net asset value ("NAV") per common share before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 1, 2023 (the "Termination Date"). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in securities collateralized by loans secured by real properties.

