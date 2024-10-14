Is Invesco Gold & Special Minerals A (OPGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Sector - Precious Metal fund? Invesco Gold & Special Minerals A (OPGSX) is a potential starting point. OPGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Sector - Precious Metal funds is an area filled with options, such as OPGSX. Usually, Sector - Precious Metal mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Here, stocks often trade as leveraged bets of the underlying commodity, meaning they're tied to the metal's prices and can be volatile.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OPGSX. The Invesco Gold & Special Minerals A made its debut in July of 1983 and OPGSX has managed to accumulate roughly $904.54 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Shanquan Li is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 1997.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 8.17%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 3.58%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of OPGSX over the past three years is 32.48% compared to the category average of 17.09%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 34.95% compared to the category average of 18.41%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.13, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -4.63, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, OPGSX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.10% compared to the category average of 1.04%. From a cost perspective, OPGSX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals A ( OPGSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals A ( OPGSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

