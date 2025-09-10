Is Invesco Global Opportunities Y (OGIYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Global - Equity fund? Well, Invesco Global Opportunities Y (OGIYX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. OGIYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that OGIYX is a Global - Equity option, an investment area loaded with different options. While Global - Equity mutual funds invest their assets in large markets-think the U.S., Europe, and Japan-they aren't limited by geography. Their investment technique is one that leverages the global economy in order to offer stable returns.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OGIYX. Invesco Global Opportunities Y made its debut in February of 2001, and since then, OGIYX has accumulated about $277.86 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Maire Lane is the fund's current manager and has held that role since September of 2020.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of -2.93%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.43%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of OGIYX over the past three years is 23.43% compared to the category average of 15.24%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 23.88% compared to the category average of 14.85%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. OGIYX has a 5-year beta of 1.23, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -17.62, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, OGIYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared to the category average of 1.00%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, OGIYX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into consideration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Invesco Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about OGIYX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information.

