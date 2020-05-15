US Markets
Invesco fund manager Mark Barnett to exit

Samantha Machado Reuters
Invesco Ltd said on Friday its fund manager, Mark Barnett, is leaving the investment management company after a 24-year stint.

Invesco, which also announced a reorganisation of its UK Equity product portfolio, said James Gladstone and Ciaran Mallon will be taking over as co-managers of the open-ended funds that Barnett was responsible for.

