Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid (PRFZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.80, changing hands as low as $40.27 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFZ's low point in its 52 week range is $32.53 per share, with $45.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.65.

