Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MultiPlan Corp (Symbol: MPLN), which makes up 0.19% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,666,881 worth of MPLN, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLN:
MPLN — last trade: $4.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Anthony Colaluca Jr.
|Director
|25,000
|$3.96
|$99,000
|11/29/2021
|James M. Head
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|300,000
|$4.34
|$1,302,000
And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #22 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,664,145 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:
KW — last trade: $24.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2021
|Stanley R. Zax
|Director
|17,500
|$23.18
|$405,650
|03/17/2022
|Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher
|Director
|24,000
|$23.45
|$562,800
