Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MultiPlan Corp (Symbol: MPLN), which makes up 0.19% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,666,881 worth of MPLN, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLN:

MPLN — last trade: $4.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/05/2021 Anthony Colaluca Jr. Director 25,000 $3.96 $99,000
11/29/2021 James M. Head EVP & Chief Financial Officer 300,000 $4.34 $1,302,000

And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #22 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,664,145 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:

KW — last trade: $24.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2021 Stanley R. Zax Director 17,500 $23.18 $405,650
03/17/2022 Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher Director 24,000 $23.45 $562,800

