PRFZ

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRFZ

May 23, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.37, changing hands as high as $163.54 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFZ's low point in its 52 week range is $144.81 per share, with $179.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.18.

