Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRFZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.34, changing hands as high as $164.13 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFZ's low point in its 52 week range is $144.81 per share, with $183.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.84.

