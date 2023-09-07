Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PXH

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: PXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.44, changing hands as low as $18.31 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.65 per share, with $19.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.34.
