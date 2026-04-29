Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income (PVI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (Symbol: PVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.83, changing hands as high as $24.93 per share. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.62 per share, with $25.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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