Invesco February AUM Declines on Unfavorable Market & Outflows

Invesco IVZ announced its assets under management (AUM) for February 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,159.4 billion represents a decline of 4.9% from the previous month.



The decline was due to unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows and net outflows in money market AUM, partly offset by net inflows in non-management fee earning AUM and reinvested distributions. Also, unfavorable foreign-exchange movement resulted in a fall in the monthly AUM by $3.9 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February was $1,228.9 billion, while preliminary average active AUM totaled $925 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM decreased 8.3% from the prior month to $537.8 billion. Balanced AUM for February was $62.5 billion, down 6.6% sequentially.



Also, Alternatives AUM fell 3.8% from the prior month to $177.4 billion. Further, Money Market AUM declined 2.1% from the prior month to $91.5 billion. However, Fixed Income AUM of $290.2 billion increased marginally from the previous month.



Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects.



Performance of Other Asset Managers



Interactive Brokers IBKR released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2020. The segment reported an increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs). Total client DARTs were 1,346,000, rising 32% from January 2020 and 63% from February 2019.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $69.3 billion as of Feb 29, 2020, down 5.5% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $4.4 billion and distributions of $194 million were partially offset by net inflows of $593 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported a fall in preliminary month-end AUM balance. The company’s AUM balance as of Feb 29, 2020, declined 4.6% sequentially to $656.5 billion. The decrease was largely due to sharp market declines.



