Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=131).

The current dividend yield is 2.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSCU is 0.17%, an increase of 47.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.01% to 10,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 1,781K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 22.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSCU by 20.41% over the last quarter.

DRSK - Aptus Defined Risk ETF holds 1,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 20.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSCU by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Eastern Bank holds 1,660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSCU by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSCU by 67.16% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSCU by 7.82% over the last quarter.

